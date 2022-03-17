UrduPoint.com

Thai Driver Albon 'hungry For Success' With Williams After Red Bull Hurt

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Thai driver Albon 'hungry for success' with Williams after Red Bull hurt

Thai driver Alex Albon said he was hungry for success before his return to Formula One with Williams after the hurt of being let go by Red Bull at the end of his first full season in 2020

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Thai driver Alex Albon said he was hungry for success before his return to Formula One with Williams after the hurt of being let go by Red Bull at the end of his first full season in 2020.

London-born Albon debuted for Red Bull's sister team Toro Rosso in 2019, graduating to become Max Verstappen's wingman.

But the 25-year-old was demoted to the role of test and reserve driver with Red Bull for 2021, his race seat being taken by Sergio Perez.

"To have the opportunity to be back in F1 you take it and you take it with open hands," Albon told AFP in an interview before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Albon had described the pain of being let go by Red Bull after achieving two podiums, but insisted he would not be holding any grudges.

"I've had a great experience with Red Bull and I really like the people in the team, there are some really good guys there and of course I still see them and they say hello ... but at the same time it's a new opportunity, a new time to prove, to show myself.

"I say goodbye to Red Bull to some extent. But the focus and the excitement is with Williams and into this year." Albon had finished third in both the Tuscan Grand Prix and Bahrain in 2020, with his final race for Red Bull a fourth-place finish in Abu Dhabi.

He spent last year exploring other options.

"Of course, you know, last year, nothing was certain," he said.

"I was looking at other options, in other championships to see what I could do. But the hunger was always there.

"Even if you're unsure about it, you have to go for it and see what happens and I spent a lot of last year getting hungrier and hungrier as the season went on to get back into F1.

"It feels good. On my side it feels like an opportunity to prove to myself, but obviously to other people (too), what I can do.

"I have experience with working with Red Bull from 2019-2020 and I come into this year feeling like a more complete driver. It's a new chance, an opportunity to do a really good job."

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Driver Job Rosso Same Bahrain Sunday 2019 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

Juve try to rise to title challenge after being su ..

Juve try to rise to title challenge after being sunk by Yellow Submarine

22 seconds ago
 IGP angry with police over man's death by kite-twi ..

IGP angry with police over man's death by kite-twine

25 seconds ago
 Ex-PM Muhammad Khan Junejo's death anniversary on ..

Ex-PM Muhammad Khan Junejo's death anniversary on Friday

27 seconds ago
 Chinar Fest kicks off to promote local culture, sp ..

Chinar Fest kicks off to promote local culture, sports of Hazara : Mushtaq Ghani ..

14 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

14 minutes ago
 Army Chief Gen Bajwa visits ASC Centre Nowshera

Army Chief Gen Bajwa visits ASC Centre Nowshera

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>