Thal Jeep Rally Starts On Nov 20

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:54 PM

Thal Jeep rally starts on Nov 20

A mega event of Thal Jeep Rally spearhead by Punjab Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would be organised in deserts of Layyah and Muzaffargarh from November 20 to 22

Long off-road track of vehicle rally is selected about 90 km long stretched from Head Muhammad Wall Muzaffargarh to Chobara of district Layyah, declared to be most difficult at deserted areas of the region, sources revealed on Tuesday.

Rally is being arranged for the last four years here in deserted places of the said two districts. Racers hailing from across the country thronged to participate in the event enthusiastically, with masses of the entire area were ready welcome the event by heart and soul, it is said.

PTDC had been conducting the event with coordination of local district government amid foolproof security arrangements.

More Stories From Sports

