The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its shock and grief at the news of legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir's passing and has sent a message of condolence to his family.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said here "We are devastated with the news of Abdul Qadir's passing and on behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences to his family and friends." "The PCB, like every Pakistani, is proud of his services to cricket and Pakistan. His contributions and achievements were not only limited on-field, but he ensured he transferred the art of leg-spin to the up-and-coming cricketers." "Apart from being a maestro with the ball, Abdul Qadir was a larger-than-life figure who was adored, loved and respected across the globe due to his excellent understanding and knowledge of the game, and strong cricket ethics and discipline." "He played hard cricket within the spirit of cricket and in doing so, not only earned respect from his opponents but turned his foes into friends." "Today, global cricket has become poorer with his passing.

He will be missed but will never be forgotten." "In these difficult times, the PCB stands together with Abdul Qadir's family members and friends, and wish them the strength to cope with this sad loss.

" PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "To say we are shocked at his passing will be an understatement. Stalwarts like Abdul Qadir are born in decades and today Pakistan cricket has lost one of its most beloved and admired sons." "Abdul Qadir may have passed, but his contribution to global cricket by giving popularity and impetus to the art of wrist spin bowling that inspired hundreds of youngsters across the planet - will live forever.

"Abdul Qadir was one of the all-time greatest. His friendly and warm presence will forever be missed." Qadir is credited for keeping the art of wrist-spin alive in the days when it was losing the charm. He picked up 236 and 132 wickets in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs respectively across a cricketing career that stretched 16 years.

He made his Test debut for Pakistan in December, 1977 at Lahore against England and played Test cricket for 13 years. Ten years later, against the same opposition and at the same venue, he would return his best figures nine for 56.

His decade-long ODI career ran from 1983 till 1993.

Qadir also served as a chief selector for the national men's side for six months, after getting appointed to the post in November 2008.