The Ultimate Sports Experience is back

Corporate Sports Championship 2020 officially launched at Dubai Sports Council

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2020) After winning awards and breaking records in 2019, the most prestigious corporate sporting event in the UAE, the Corporate Sports Championship 2020, returns to Dubai on February 27-29, 2020.

The blue-ribbon event, presented in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and empowered by Great Place to Work, unites more than 28 of the UAE’s top companies, including many Government entities, to compete in over 22 sports and activities over three action-packed days at the state-of-the-art Swiss International Scientific School.

Over 2000 men and women are expected to take part this year at the family friendly event, which was awarded Fitness Event of the Year at the recent 2019 FIT Awards.

Companies confirmed so far to take part in the Corporate Sports Championship 2020 include PWC, DHA, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, Emirates, dnata, Samsung, Aramex, Atkins Global, Thales, Americana, Amazon and Daimler Middle East, to name just a few – as well as the reigning champions du.

Khalid Al Awar, Director of Sports Department at Dubai Sports Council, said: "The Dubai Sports Council is supporting all events which contribute to making Dubai a pioneering milestone in sports and contribute to the betterment of the lives of UAE residents. The Corporate Sports Championship 2020 is one of the leading events open to corporate teams from both government and the private sector. Initiatives like this promote an active partnership between these important sectors to promote wellbeing in the workplace. We encourage all businesses to invest more into their employees in the form of wellness initiatives in 2020."

Mr Mohammed Al Husary, CEO of Corporate Sports, added: “A unique facet about the Corporate Sports Championship is that it is open to both government and private sector entities to participate, which is not something that any other event on this scale offers.

The Corporate Sports Championship is the optimal platform for business networking with the aim of relationship-building and better cross-networking for gov-private sector partnerships in the UAE. This year the Championship is further strengthened by support from our new and existing partners: Media Partner Sport 360, Water Partner MonViso, Venue Partner Swiss International Scientific School, Technology Partner Samsung and Catering Partner Americana. We are also pleased to support the important work of our charity partner Al Jalila Foundation.”

Simon Seward, Wellness Director of Corporate Sports and Dubai’s own corporate wellness guru, highlighted the important role the Corporate Sports Championship, plays in reaching Dubai’s wellness goals: “The Corporate Sports Championship is perfectly aligned with the newly formed Business for Wellbeing Council by the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing, which is supporting initiatives that promote an active partnership between government and the private sector to promote wellbeing in the workplace.”

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Vice President of Regional Marketing for Great Place to Work, said: “Our research shows that employees’ wellbeing represents one of the key elements to the success of the overall culture, therefore, we endorse events such as this Corporate Sports Championship 2020, which recognizes and shines a light on the importance of wellbeing in the workplace; this supports our cause in building a better business community and a great place to work for all.”

Companies and individuals will also be competing for great awards at the Corporate Sports Championship with prizes worth over AED300,000 on offer, including the Corporate Sports Champions 2020, the ultimate prize, with the winning company receiving an annual Employee Wellbeing Program worth in excess of 100,000 AED.