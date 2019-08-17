Three-day 'Sarfranga Desert Rally' to start from Aug 23

A three-day Sarfranga Desert Rally 2019 would be held from August 23 at an altitude of around 1,000 feet, the sand dunes located in a village at Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day Sarfranga Desert Rally 2019 would be held from August 23 at an altitude of around 1,000 feet, the sand dunes located in a village at Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Government of Gilgit Baltistan, Information Department, Sarfranga Desert Rally has now become permanent brand of tourism and adventure industry of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The success story built has promoted the real image of the country and region among international communities.

This year, the event has been scheduled from August 23 to August 25 and the government of Gilgit-Baltistan has planned to organize Sarfranga Desert Rally with more zeal and larger magnitude. Besides, participation of national level professional drivers and adventure lovers, international racing enthusiasts are also eager to participate.

International racing drivers from number of countries would participate in the event.

In the northern areas of Pakistan at an altitude of around 1000 feet, the sand dunes located in Sarfranga village are a wonderful creation of Allah, at Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan. These sandbanks are also known as the cold desert with strong winds that shift the dunes, forming different shapes each time.

This desert holds a unique place in the hearts of travelers due to its high altitude and cold region. The shooting stars and the moving galaxy spread in the sky in cold nights of Sarfranga. The Indus River beside crystal clear water reflects the image of colorful trees, enhancing the beauty of Sarfranga village.