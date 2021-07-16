UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Groups To Watch In British Open Second Round

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Three groups to watch in British Open second round

Sandwich, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The 149th edition of the British Open continues at Royal St. George's on Friday after the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of last year's event.

After an intriguing opening day, AFP Sport looks at three groups to watch during the second round (all times GMT): 1337 Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli The largely unheralded trio all had an opening day to remember at Sandwich.

Harman shot a five under par 65 for a share of second place.

Meanwhile Canadian Hughes, making his Open debut and South African Frittelli, only called into the field as 11th reserve on Monday after compatriot Louis de Jager had to withdraw following a positive Covid test, are both a shot further back on four under.

All three players benefitted from largely helpful conditions after an early start on Thursday and it remains to be seen if the weather will be in their favour during the second round.

The history of the Open Championship is littered with one-round wonders who disappeared from the top of the leaderboard after the opening day, but that is the challenge facing this three-ball.

1359 Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm South African Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion at St Andrews, will look to carry on from where he left on Thursday after shooting to the top of the leaderboard with a superb six under par round of 64 that featured seven birdies in 10 holes and not a single bogey.

Meanwhile Irishman Lowry, the current Open title-holder after a 2019 triumph at Portrush, will try to get himself back into contention after an opening round of one over par.

It's a similar story for recently crowned US Open champion Spaniard Rahm, a pre-tournament favourite, who also shot 71 in the first round.

1421 Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose Rose has long been tipped as a possible winner of the Claret Jug and made a positive start with a three under par opening round.

But the Englishman has only once enjoyed a better finish at the tournament than the fourth place he managed as a 17-year-old amateur at Carnoustie in 1998, with his lone major title coming eight years ago at the US Open.

Two-time major winner Johnson is a short further back on two under, with Zalatoris, his fellow American a shot further back at one under in his British Open debut after bursting onto the world stage with a runner's-up finish behind Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters in April.

Related Topics

Weather World Matsuyama Hughes St. George Turkish Lira April Dustin Johnson 2019 Event All From Share Top US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

8 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

9 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.