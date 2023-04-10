Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Monday announced that tickets for the upcoming cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand would go on sale online starting from April 11.

Cricket lovers in Rawalpindi and Karachi could purchase tickets to watch their stars in action from pcb.bookme.pk.

To make the matches accessible to everyone, the PCB once again set affordable prices for the tickets.

The final three One-Day Internationals will be played on May 3, 5, and 7 at the National Stadium. Pakistani cricket fans are eagerly anticipating these matches, and with affordable ticket prices, many will be able to witness the action live.

For the fourth and fifth T20 Internationals at Rawalpindi, tickets for Premium enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat) are priced at PKR500, and VIP enclosures (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood, and Javed Miandad) are available for PKR1,000.

The third-floor gallery tickets for the matches on April 20 and 24 are priced at PKR3,500.

For the first two One-Day Internationals on April 27 and 29 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, tickets for Premium enclosure can be purchased for PKR300, while VIP enclosure is available for PKR500. The third-floor gallery tickets were priced at PKR3,000.

In Karachi, tickets range from PKR250 to PKR1,000. General enclosure tickets (Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers, and Intikhar Alam) are priced at PKR250, while First class enclosure tickets (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Zaheer Abbas, and Majid Khan) cost PKR500. Premium enclosure tickets (Quaid, Wasim Akram, and Imran Khan) are available for PKR750, while VIP enclosure tickets (Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, and Fazal Mahmood) are priced at PKR1,000.