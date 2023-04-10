Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tickets Of Pak-NZ Matches To Go On Stake Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Tickets of Pak-NZ matches to go on stake tomorrow

The PCB has once again set affordable prices for the tickets in order to make matches accessible to everyone.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Monday announced that tickets for the upcoming cricket matches between Pakistan and New Zealand would go on sale online starting from April 11.

Cricket lovers in Rawalpindi and Karachi could purchase tickets to watch their stars in action from pcb.bookme.pk.

To make the matches accessible to everyone, the PCB once again set affordable prices for the tickets.

The final three One-Day Internationals will be played on May 3, 5, and 7 at the National Stadium. Pakistani cricket fans are eagerly anticipating these matches, and with affordable ticket prices, many will be able to witness the action live.

For the fourth and fifth T20 Internationals at Rawalpindi, tickets for Premium enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat) are priced at PKR500, and VIP enclosures (Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood, and Javed Miandad) are available for PKR1,000.

The third-floor gallery tickets for the matches on April 20 and 24 are priced at PKR3,500.

For the first two One-Day Internationals on April 27 and 29 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, tickets for Premium enclosure can be purchased for PKR300, while VIP enclosure is available for PKR500. The third-floor gallery tickets were priced at PKR3,000.

In Karachi, tickets range from PKR250 to PKR1,000. General enclosure tickets (Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers, and Intikhar Alam) are priced at PKR250, while First class enclosure tickets (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Zaheer Abbas, and Majid Khan) cost PKR500. Premium enclosure tickets (Quaid, Wasim Akram, and Imran Khan) are available for PKR750, while VIP enclosure tickets (Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, and Fazal Mahmood) are priced at PKR1,000.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan T20 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Akram PCB Sale Bari Rawalpindi Sohail Tanvir April May From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.5bn in realty transactions Monday

5 seconds ago
 QCC publishes annual report for 2022

QCC publishes annual report for 2022

30 minutes ago
 SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addre ..

SC senior pusine judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa addresses joint session of parliame ..

32 minutes ago
 Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari baz ..

Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari bazaar’s blast  

51 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Commissioners for Dubai’s ..

60 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salari ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salaries for federal government empl ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.