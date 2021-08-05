UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Rallies For Immediate Olympics Suspension As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Tokyo Rallies for Immediate Olympics Suspension as COVID-19 Cases Rise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Tokyo citizens held a rally demanding the immediate suspension of Olympic Games as COVID-19 infections surge to a record high, a Sputnik correspondent said on Thursday.

Tokyo authorities announced earlier on Thursday that the number of daily new COVID-19 cases exceeded 5,000, hitting the record since the pandemic outbreak. Countrywide, cases are also on the rise. On Thursday, Japan set a new record of over 15,000 daily COVID-19 infections, breaking the previous record of 14,200 cases that was registered only a day earlier.

Protesters, holding loudspeakers and self-made posters, gathered next to the Olympic stadium, urging the authorities to stop the competitions immediately.

For the first time since the Olympics kicked off on July 23, the Japanese police had to contain protesters by sealing off area in front of stadium entrance and not letting in people without athletic accreditation.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Japanese government introduced a regime of enhanced anti-coronavirus measures in Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Hyogo, Kyoto and Fukuoka for the period between August 2-31, and also declared a state of emergency in Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka.

