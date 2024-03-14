Training Session Held For Home-based Workers At Nursing College Baldia Town
Muhammad Rameez Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Home Net Pakistan, a dedicated organization for the welfare of home-based workers (HBWs), successfully conducted a training session at Nursing College Baldia Town for the benefit and well-being of HBWs.
The session, focusing on the health and safety of garment and textile workers in supply chain, aimed to raise awareness about health issues and educate workers on protection, especially when dealing with various chemicals at home, said a statement on Thursday.
Program Manager of Home Net Pakistan Babar Raza, expressed pride in addressing the significance of this training program.
He emphasised the organisation's commitment to empowering HBWs with necessary knowledge and skills to ensure their safety and projected environments at home.
Provincial Coordinator of Home Net Pakistan, Ms. Mahreen Arif highlighted the organisation's endeavour not only to educate and empower workers within Pakistan but also to promote a safer and more supportive working environment for workers not only with in working environment but also outside of their houses. Such initiatives may play a crucial role for protection of their rights and conducive atmosphere within in community, she added.
The event concluded with expressions of gratitude from Program Manager Babar Raza and Provincial Coordinator of Home Net Pakistan, Ms. Mahreen Arif respectively, to all the participants.
