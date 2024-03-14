Open Menu

Training Session Held For Home-based Workers At Nursing College Baldia Town

Muhammad Rameez Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Training session held for home-based workers at Nursing College Baldia Town

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Home Net Pakistan, a dedicated organization for the welfare of home-based workers (HBWs), successfully conducted a training session at Nursing College Baldia Town for the benefit and well-being of HBWs.

The session, focusing on the health and safety of garment and textile workers in supply chain, aimed to raise awareness about health issues and educate workers on protection, especially when dealing with various chemicals at home, said a statement on Thursday.

Program Manager of Home Net Pakistan Babar Raza, expressed pride in addressing the significance of this training program.

He emphasised the organisation's commitment to empowering HBWs with necessary knowledge and skills to ensure their safety and projected environments at home.

Provincial Coordinator of Home Net Pakistan, Ms. Mahreen Arif highlighted the organisation's endeavour not only to educate and empower workers within Pakistan but also to promote a safer and more supportive working environment for workers not only with in working environment but also outside of their houses. Such initiatives may play a crucial role for protection of their rights and conducive atmosphere within in community, she added.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude from Program Manager Babar Raza and Provincial Coordinator of Home Net Pakistan, Ms. Mahreen Arif respectively, to all the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Baldia May Textile Event All From

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

1 hour ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

1 hour ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

1 hour ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

1 hour ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

2 hours ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

2 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports