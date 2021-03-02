UrduPoint.com
Trescothick 'building Up' To Long Trips Abroad With New England Role

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:10 AM

London, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Marcus Trescothick has said he will "build up" to prolonged stints abroad after being appointed as England's new full-time batting coach, almost 15 years after lengthy overseas trips contributed to mental health problems that cut short his own international career.

Trescothick, who has been assisting England in a part-time capacity in recent seasons, scored nearly 6,000 runs, including 14 hundreds, at an average of over 43 in 76 Tests.

Yet his six-year England career came to a premature end in 2006 as a result of issues with anxiety and depression.

But Trescothick, who has seen off competition from the likes of Jonathan Trott for his new role, continued to churn out runs for his beloved Somerset until retiring from professional cricket two years ago at the age of 43.

His work with England's batsmen saw him travel on the pre-Christmas tour of South Africa and, while being interviewed for a full-time post, Trescothick told the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) about the length of time he was prepared to spend away from home.

Although that currently means Trescothick will be available for generally shorter stints abroad than England coach Chris Silverwood, his new role will also see him working with the England Under-19 and second-string England Lions teams.

"We have discussed it and I'm ready to jump back on and do bits and pieces," Trescothick told British-based reporters on Monday.

"Do I want to do three months in a row? No, I don't. I'm building up to that sort of point."The former left-handed opener added: "I said to them (the ECB) three, four, five weeks, I'm open to all that. It's gradually getting easier for me, my kids are growing up, less dependent on me and I've grown more and more confident to deal with it."

