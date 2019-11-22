Trials for PR football team to be held on Saturday

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Trial for selection of the Pakistan Railways Football team will be held at the Railways Stadium here on November 23 and 24.

The team will participate in the B-division league by the Pakistan Football Federation to be held during the current month.

The players who want to participate in the trial have been asked by the PR sports authorities to reach stadium at 1:00pm on Saturday and contact Iqbal Butt for registration.

According to the PR sources on Friday, the selection committee will be headed by Arif Butt while Umar Farooq and Zulfikar Ali BHutt will be members.

Manager PR Football Team Sheikh Anwar welcomed the players who want to participate in trials.

He assured the players that trials would be organised purely on merit.

