Trials of boys, girls of Malakand region to start from May 20: RSO Malakand

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Trials of both boys and girls of the Malakand Region would start from May 20 at different places across Malakand Region to select teams for the forthcoming Inter-Region Games to be held at Peshawar from May 28, 2024, Regional sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan said here Thursday.

Talking to media men, Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Muhammad Tariq Khan said that they held a detail meeting with the District Sports Officers from Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur and Swat in the Malakand region.

He said to identify talent in all nine districts that are part of the Malakand egion, trials would be taken in all districts including Chitral. The Chitral male and female trials will be organized on May 23, 2024 for which venues have already been decided, he said.

Muhammad Tariq Khan said that female trials at Chitral would be organized in Govt Girls Degree College Chitral wherein players from the Lower and Upper Chitral would appear in different games of the female comprising badminton, squash, table tennis, cricket, volleyball, hockey, judo, athletic and taekwondo.

In the Swat all female games trials will be held in the Officer Club, near Grassy ground Swat while athletic and hockey trials would be organized at Hockey Turf, Makan Bagh Swat and Judo, Table Tennis and Taekwondo trials would be organized at Female Indoor Gymnasium.

The male trials of football at Parade Ground, Chitral, Cricket at Town Cricket Ground Baloch, Chitral, Badminton at Grain Depot Badminton Court Chitral Lower, Table Tennis at Govt High school Baloch Chitral and Athletics at Polo Ground Chitral and Volleyball at Govt Commerce College Ground Chitral Lower.

Muhammad Tariq Khan said that a total of 1800 players contingent would vie for the top honor in the forthcoming Inter-Region U23 Games to be played at Peshawar from May 28, 2024.

He said Directorate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given them a task to hunt talented players, both male and female and ensure them due opportunities so that they could come and play and be part of the Games while representing Malakand Region.

He said recently they have attended a meeting wherein all District Sports Officials and Regional Sports Officers attended with an Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhre Jehan in the chair.

Muhammad Tariq Khan said that Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan, Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Khan, Additional Director General Sports Miss Rashida Ghaznavi and all relevant staff attended wherein they decided the dates of the trials in all Regions including Malakand Region.

He said the cut of date is 1-6-2021. Those born after June 1, 2001 are eligible to participate in the trials. The players have advised to bring form-B and National Identity Card to ascertain their age group.

He said the Male sportspersons, aged 23 or below 23 years, are informed that Malakand Division Badminton, Cricket (Hardball), Football, Hockey, Volleyball, Squash, Athletics, Karate, table tennis and taekwondo would participate in the trials.

Similarly, female players can also participate in these trials and become a part of Malakand Region in the games including Badminton, Cricket, Squash, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Judo, Athletics and Taekwondo.

The trials would start on the above mentioned dates from 9.00 am to 2.00 at various locations in Swat.

The players selected in these trials will be provided kit, shoes and TA/DA by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while no TA & DA would be given during the trials. Soon after conducting trials, camps of all the male and female Games would be organized.