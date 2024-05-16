Trials Of Boys, Girls Of Malakand Region To Start From May 20: RSO Malakand
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Trials of both boys and girls of the Malakand Region would start from May 20 at different places across Malakand Region to select teams for the forthcoming Inter-Region Games to be held at Peshawar from May 28, 2024, Regional sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan said here Thursday.
Talking to media men, Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Muhammad Tariq Khan said that they held a detail meeting with the District Sports Officers from Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur and Swat in the Malakand region.
He said to identify talent in all nine districts that are part of the Malakand egion, trials would be taken in all districts including Chitral. The Chitral male and female trials will be organized on May 23, 2024 for which venues have already been decided, he said.
Muhammad Tariq Khan said that female trials at Chitral would be organized in Govt Girls Degree College Chitral wherein players from the Lower and Upper Chitral would appear in different games of the female comprising badminton, squash, table tennis, cricket, volleyball, hockey, judo, athletic and taekwondo.
In the Swat all female games trials will be held in the Officer Club, near Grassy ground Swat while athletic and hockey trials would be organized at Hockey Turf, Makan Bagh Swat and Judo, Table Tennis and Taekwondo trials would be organized at Female Indoor Gymnasium.
The male trials of football at Parade Ground, Chitral, Cricket at Town Cricket Ground Baloch, Chitral, Badminton at Grain Depot Badminton Court Chitral Lower, Table Tennis at Govt High school Baloch Chitral and Athletics at Polo Ground Chitral and Volleyball at Govt Commerce College Ground Chitral Lower.
Muhammad Tariq Khan said that a total of 1800 players contingent would vie for the top honor in the forthcoming Inter-Region U23 Games to be played at Peshawar from May 28, 2024.
He said Directorate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given them a task to hunt talented players, both male and female and ensure them due opportunities so that they could come and play and be part of the Games while representing Malakand Region.
He said recently they have attended a meeting wherein all District Sports Officials and Regional Sports Officers attended with an Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhre Jehan in the chair.
Muhammad Tariq Khan said that Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan, Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Khan, Additional Director General Sports Miss Rashida Ghaznavi and all relevant staff attended wherein they decided the dates of the trials in all Regions including Malakand Region.
He said the cut of date is 1-6-2021. Those born after June 1, 2001 are eligible to participate in the trials. The players have advised to bring form-B and National Identity Card to ascertain their age group.
He said the Male sportspersons, aged 23 or below 23 years, are informed that Malakand Division Badminton, Cricket (Hardball), Football, Hockey, Volleyball, Squash, Athletics, Karate, table tennis and taekwondo would participate in the trials.
Similarly, female players can also participate in these trials and become a part of Malakand Region in the games including Badminton, Cricket, Squash, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Judo, Athletics and Taekwondo.
The trials would start on the above mentioned dates from 9.00 am to 2.00 at various locations in Swat.
The players selected in these trials will be provided kit, shoes and TA/DA by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while no TA & DA would be given during the trials. Soon after conducting trials, camps of all the male and female Games would be organized.
Recent Stories
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
More Stories From Sports
-
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team1 hour ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’s Nassau’s ground2 hours ago
-
Five-star Celtic seal 54th Scottish league title5 hours ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final19 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship20 hours ago
-
VC praise interest of women, children in challenging sports20 hours ago
-
Babar Azam promises ‘positive intent’, aggressive approach against England20 hours ago
-
Sabalenka breezes past Ostapenko and into Rome Open semis20 hours ago
-
Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship21 hours ago
-
Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games22 hours ago
-
National Sports Conference on Friday24 hours ago
-
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team1 day ago