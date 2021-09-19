Tribal Academy win KP Ju-Jitsu Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Tribal academy clinched the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ju-Jitsu Championship held at Hayatabad sports Complex after winning three gold, three silver and two bronze medals on Sunday.

Member Provincial Assembly Rabi Basri was the chief guest on this occasion.

Two times South Asian Games gold medalist and President Pride of Performance Khalid Noor, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, Secretary KP Ju-Jitsu Association Tehseen Ullah Khan, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, recently bronze medal winner in the Asian Kickboxing Alla Gul Afridi, players, judges and large number of game lovers were also present.

Trials Academy clinched the overall trophy, followed by Bara Ju-Jitsu Academy won the runners-up trophy after securing two gold, two silver and one bronze medal in the total 10 weight categories wherein more than 130 players from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part.

In the 35kg weight Umar won gold medal, followed by Aman Haider, Israr and Muhammad, in the 40kg weight Saleem took gold medal, followed by Talha, Muneeb and Waqas, in the 45kg Jadran won gold medal, followed by Zubair, Hanzala and Shamshir Khan, in the 50kg weight Arif won gold medal, Kareem, Aman and Abbas got silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the 56kg weight category Shakir Ullah won gold medal, followed by Shakir Khan, Hassan Ali and Sadam Khan, in the 62kg weight Rafique got gold medal, followed by Bilal, Mudassir and Fayyaz, in the 69kjg weight Fazal, Eid Muhammad, Musaddiq and Salman, in the 77kg weight Fahad took gold medal, followed by Fazal, Shabir Khan and Mudassir Ali, in the 85kg weight Zeeshan won gold medal, Usman silver and Hamza and Shahzeb took bronze medals, in the 94kg weight Umar Ayaz won gold medal, followed by Saad, Tehseen Ullah and Muhammad.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies, cash prizes and certificates to the position holders players.