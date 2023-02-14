UrduPoint.com

Tryon, Bowlers Keep South Africa's World Cup Hopes Alive

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Paarl, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :All-rounder Chloe Tryon and South Africa's bowlers kept the host nation's hopes alive when they defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in a Women's T20 World Cup match at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday.

Tryon made 40 as South Africa struggled to 132 for six in their 20 overs after choosing to bat on a pitch which was being used for the fourth successive match.

It proved to be more than enough as New Zealand were bowled out for 67.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba struck twice in the first three overs of New Zealand's innings and the White Ferns were unable to recover. It was effectively a must-win game for both teams after they both lost in their opening games.

Mlaba finished with three for ten in her four overs -- her best figures in T20 internationals.

But all the bowlers applied the pressure on the New Zealand batters. Tryon took two for 12 with her left-arm spinners, including the wicket of New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine for 16.

Tryon (40) and Nadine de Klerk (28 not out) shared a sixth wicket partnership of 47 after South Africa's top order batting failed for the second successive match.

Off-spinner Eden Carson dismissed Tazmin Brits in the first over and finished with two for 23 while fast bowler Lea Tahuhu took two for 27, including the key wicket of Laura Wolvaardt, who was bowled when she swung across the line after scoring 13.

But New Zealand's batting failed again, even more completely than when they were bowled out for 76 by Australia at the same venue on Saturday.

