Turkish Match Halted In Mini-soccer Tournament By Fan Protest

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Turkish match halted in mini-soccer tournament by fan protest

Rethymno, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A match between Turkey and Brazil in a six-aside tournament in Crete was halted for 10 minutes on Tuesday after fans unveiled a banner protesting the Turkish invasion of Syria and shouted slogans against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The game in a temporary stadium on a beach at Rethymno was part of the annual Socca World Cup, a 40-team tournament organised by the independent International Socca Federation.

After a banner reading "Against Turkish Fascism" appeared in the 10th minute, the Turkish team refusing to continue until it was removed.

When the banner was taken down and the shouting spectators had left the small stadium, the contest resumed. Almost at once, Brazil scored the only goal of the game.

