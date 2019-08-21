Twelve up-and-coming cricketers invited at the NCA

Players to undergo a two-week-long skill and training programme “This programme provides NCA an opportunity to further sharpen the skills of young and talented individuals,” says Mudassar Nazar, Director Academies

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019) Emerging cricketers from all over the country have been invited for Emerging Players High Performance Skill and Training Programme, which commences from 23 August, at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The two-week-long camp goes down as the third and final phase of the NCA’s high performance programme and will be attended by 12 players, who will convene at the academy on 22 August.

Over the course of the first and second phase, which stretched over the last two months, the Under16 and Under19 players were invited at the NCA.

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain was called up for the camp, but due to his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League he will not be joining.

Mudassar Nazar, Director Academies, said: “This programme provides us an opportunity to further sharpen the skills of young and talented individuals.

“The purpose of organising such camps is to ready the players who are on the periphery of the national squads. The players invited for this two-week programme have impressed all followers of the game with their brilliant execution of skills.

“I hope by the end of this camp, these players would have broadened their skill level and understood their game better.”

The names of the invited players in alphabetical order:

Ahsan Jameel Mirza (Karachi)

Akif Javed (Kohat)

Arshad Iqbal (Abbottabad)

Arshid Ullah (FATA)

Faisal Akram (Multan)

Haris Rauf (Rawalpindi)

Muhammad Amir Hussain (Swat)

Muhammad Asad (Abbottabad)

Muhammad Jalal (FATA)

Musa Khan (Islamabad)

Umer Khan (Rawalpindi)

Zahid Mehmood (Larkana)