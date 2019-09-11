UrduPoint.com
Two Arrested In Transfer Fraud Raids In Belgium, Monaco, London

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:16 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Police investigating suspected fraud linked to the transfer of Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Newcastle United have raided properties in Belgium, Monaco and London, arresting two people including an agent, officials said Wednesday.

The probe, which earlier this year saw the Belgian FA headquarters searched, is looking into suspected money-laundering related to transfers including Mitrovic's 18.5 million euro (13 million pound) move from Anderlecht to St James' Park in 2015.

Under the direction of a Belgian anti-corruption judge, police and tax officials swooped on Tuesday and Wednesday, detaining an agent in Monaco and his assistant in the Belgian city of Liege.

