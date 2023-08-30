Open Menu

Two Cricketers Of Victorious Squad Reaches Peshawar, Warmly Received

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Two players of Pakistan's national team that won the gold medal by defeating India Blind Cricket team reached Peshawar and were warmly received by garlanding them soon after arrival

Two players of Pakistan's national team, Muhammad Asif, and Mohsin Khan who were part of the national team that won the Absa International Blind Championship played in Birmingham, England against India reached Peshawar.

The two players of Peshawar Cricket Club of the Blind received a warm welcome on their return home. President PCCB Javed Khan, General Secretary PCCB Habibullah, PCCB players, relatives and a large number of media welcomed the players.

Meanwhile, flowers were showered on the players and garlands were worn. While talking to the media men, both players Mohsin Khan and Mohammad Asif welcomed the inclusion of blind cricket in the Absa World Games. There were 5 teams which included Bangladesh, England, Australia, India and Pakistan. Pakistan blind cricket team was unbeaten in this tournament. Pakistan blind cricket team won the gold medal by defeating arch rivals India. Apart from this, the Pakistan team also defeated India in the group stage.

