Two-day Girls U16 Youth Games Begins In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two-day Girls U16 Youth Games begins in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, Sept. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) ::Under the auspices of Directorate of Sports KP and Regional and District Sports Office Abbottabad, the two-day Girls Under-16 Youth Games started at various places in Abbottabad here on Friday.

The two-day games were inaugurated by District Sports Officer Abbottabad Wasim Fazal, Women's education Department officials and principals Naid Fazal, Madam Shagufta and Madam Zahida in a prestigious ceremony.

Volleyball Association Abbottabad President Syed Mushtaq Shah, Secretary Khalid Khan Jadoon, Abbottabad Kabaddi Association President Tahir Munir Awan, Gymnastics Association President Shaukat Hussain, Wrestling Association Secretary Shahid Gul, Table Tennis Muhammad Zahid Tanoli, Basketball Officials from other sports organizations, including Mama Saeed, were also present on the first day of the Youth Girls Games at the City Sports Complex, Abbottabad.

Look in action, mostly in games Government High school Dheri Meira Abbottabad won the title in the final of Government High School Dheri Meira Abbottabad by defeating Government Girls High School Sheikh Ul Bandi Abbottabad 2-0. Government High School defeated Dheri Meera Abbottabad by a score of 6-4 in the handball. Dheri Meira School Abbottabad defeated Government High School Jhangi by a score of 12-15, 15-11, 15-13, after a thrilling contest, while in the second semi-final, Government Girls High School Sheikh Al Bandi defeated Government Girls. High School No. 2 defeated Abbottabad 15-10, 15-8 and won the title of Girls Event. Other finals including Athletics and Squash will be held on Saturday.

Director Operations KP Syed Saqlain Shah would be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

