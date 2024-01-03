Open Menu

Two Matches Decided In A.S. Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Two matches decided in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket

Two more matches decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Two more matches decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament at various grounds.

The highlights of days play was deadly bowling by off spinner Waqas Ahmed 6/20.

The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone.

Scores in brief:

At Pak Star Cricket Ground Zone-IV Whites beat Zone-II Blues by 52 runs. Zone-IV Whites 237/6 in 45 overs. Abdul Razzaq 53 3x4 notout, Bilal Khan 50 5x4 1x6 not out, Musa Azad 34, Ayan Khan 21, M.

Waqas Ahmed 20. Arshan Khan 2/33, Umer Pathan 2/38.

Zone-II Blues 185 allout in 43.4 overs.Umar Khan 48 5x4,Aman Khan 34, Muhammad Ismail 23, Muhammad Farooq 21. Hazar Bahadur (mf) 4/49, M.Bilal (rls) 3/45, Muhammad Abrar 2/37.

In another match at Landhi Gymkhana Ground Zone-VII Blues defeated Zone-V Blues by 4 Wickets. Zone-V Blues 120 all out in 36.5 overs. Waqas Afzal 36, Muhammad Hasan 18.waqas Ahmed (ob) 6/20, Anas Ahmed 2/16.

Zone-VII Blues beat 123/6 in 24.4 overs. Ehsan ul Haq 27, Ishaq Asim 19. Noman Ali 2/17.

More Stories From Sports