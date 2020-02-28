Two months long Winter Girls Hockey Camp concluded

The two-month long Winter Girls Hockey Camp concluded at Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy on Friday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The two-month long Winter Girls Hockey Camp concluded at Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey academy on Friday.

As many as 60 students from 20 educational institutions participated in the camp who were taught about basic techniques and new rules and regulations of the game, said a statement.

The camp was organized by Olympian Islah uddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Academy.

Addressing on the occasion, chief guest Olympian Islah uddin said that schools and colleges are nursery of every game. New talent is picked from these camps.

He also thanked coaches, administration of schools and colleges for participating in camp.

Later, Islah uddin distributed certificates among the participants.

Head Coach Sameer Hussain, Olympian Abbas Haider, Syed Sagheer Hussain, Wasif Raza were coaches of camp. The hockey sticks and kits were provided free of charge by the Playing Kits Academy.