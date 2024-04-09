Open Menu

UAE Banned Usman Khan In Pakistan Squad For New Zealand T20

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2024 | 07:57 PM

UAE banned Usman Khan in Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20

Hard-hitting batter Usman Khan was included in Pakistan's squad for the Twenty20 international series against New Zealand, four days after he was banned by Emirates Cricket Board

Lahore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Hard-hitting batter Usman Khan was included in Pakistan's squad for the Twenty20 international series against New Zealand, four days after he was banned by Emirates Cricket Board.

Usman, 28, was the second highest run scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last month with 430 in seven matches, while also on the books as a player in a United Arab Emirates (UAE) league.

The Emirates Cricket Board charged him with breaching his obligations to the Board after he attended a training camp for the Pakistan national team last month after the PSL ended.

He was banned from playing cricket in the UAE for five years, missing out on the chance to qualify as a national player for the Gulf state from 2025.

Selector Wahab Riaz justified Usman's selection.

"Usman has been scoring runs for the last two-three years so he deserved selection and if there are any other issues. Pakistan Cricket Board will be dealing with them," Riaz told media while announcing the squad.

Babar Azam will lead the 17-man squad after he replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain last month.

The five-match series against New Zealand will be played in Rawalpindi (April 18, 20 and 21) and Lahore (April 25 and 27). Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim are also part of the squad after coming out of retirement.

Amir had abruptly announced his retirement in 2020 following non-selection in the team but continued to play league cricket around the world while Wasim retired last year.

"We will follow a rotation policy to keep our players fit for the World Cup which is our target," said Riaz.

The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies in June.

Another fast bowler, Haris Rauf, was left out after injuring his shoulder during the PSL.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan

sh/ecl/mtp/

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore World Pakistan Super League UAE Rawalpindi Lead United States United Arab Emirates Wahab Riaz Usman Khan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Usama Mir Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan April June 2020 National University Afridi Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, es ..

Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables

12 minutes ago
 Three lady burglars held, booty recovered

Three lady burglars held, booty recovered

12 minutes ago
 People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam

People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam

12 minutes ago
 DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements

DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements

12 minutes ago
 Five women cricketers recalled in Pakistan’s whi ..

Five women cricketers recalled in Pakistan’s white-ball squads

17 minutes ago
 US markets higher, Europe lower before US inflatio ..

US markets higher, Europe lower before US inflation, ECB meeting

17 minutes ago
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member ..

Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad against New Ze ..

17 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guide ..

Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking

2 hours ago
 Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' educat ..

Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education

2 hours ago
 Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member ..

Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad for New Zealan ..

17 minutes ago
 PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre h ..

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

3 hours ago
 Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's ..

Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports