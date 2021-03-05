UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 matches this year: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the matches will be played in May in the United Arab Emirates for the safety and security of the players and the staff members from COVID-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2021) United Arab Emirates (UAE) would be the last option for remaining PSL 6 matches, the sources said on Friday.

They said that the matches would be played in May in the UAE if the situation remained the same as of now.

“The Officials are thinking UAE as the last option to hold remaining PSL6 matches if the situation does not change here,” the sources quoted the officials as saying.

Earlier, three windows came under consideration; one that the remaining matches should be played in May, second that these matches should be played in September and the third that these matches should be played in December.

On Thursday, Pakistan cricket board postponed ongoing PSL 6 after multiple cases of COVID-19. According to the reports, six players and a member of the staff tested positive for Coronavirus. All the foreign players were also allowed to leave the country amid fears of the virus.