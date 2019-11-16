UrduPoint.com
UEFA EURO 2020 In St. Petersburg Organizer Says Anti-Doping Work To Be At 'Highest Level'

Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the local organizing structure for UEFA Euro 2020 European Football Championship in St. Petersburg, believes that the event's anti-doping work will occur on the highest level

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the local organizing structure for UEFA Euro 2020 European Football Championship in St. Petersburg, believes that the event's anti-doping work will occur on the highest level.

"We, as organizers, did not have any issues at the world championship. All of the athletes passed their anti-doping tests without any issues. The most important thing is that the tests are clean. The anti-doping work that will take place at the UEFA EURO [championship] will be at the highest level," Sorokin told journalists.

