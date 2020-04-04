UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Lifts Saturday Afternoon TV Blackout For England, Scotland

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:08 PM

UEFA lifts Saturday afternoon TV blackout for England, Scotland

UEFA has lifted a ban on the live screening of Premier League games kicking off at 3:00 pm in England and Scotland for the rest of the season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :UEFA has lifted a ban on the live screening of Premier League games kicking off at 3:00 pm in England and Scotland for the rest of the season.

The blackout has long been in place to protect attendances at matches.

The move by European football's governing body is seen a step towards restarting some domestic competitions in Britain behind closed doors in order to complete the season, interrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

A UEFA statement read: "UEFA has lifted the 'blocked hours' protection granted to the UEFA member associations for England and Scotland for the remainder of the 2019/20 football season, following requests from the relevant national associations as a result of measures taken in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic." The virus has caused mass postponements across league and cup competitions.

Football chiefs said on Friday that the game in Britain was on hold "until it is safe to resume".

UEFA has warned that clubs in competitions that it deems have been cancelled prematurely may not be eligible to play in next season's Champions League or Europa League.

It followed a move from the Belgian football league to recommend that the current season be declared finished early due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the present table accepted as final.

The Premier League and English Football League remain committed to completing the 2019/20 season.

It was reported earlier this week that a World Cup-style camp is one solution being considered by Premier League clubs as a way of completing the campaign.

Related Topics

Football World Cuban Peso May From Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New DIG GB region assumes office charge

3 minutes ago

Pandemic spells dark times for Polish truckers

4 minutes ago

New UK Labour party leader apologises for anti-Sem ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner for the barriers to be removed in way ..

3 minutes ago

Spain says coronavirus deaths down for second stra ..

4 minutes ago

'We come to you': Sarajevo volunteers aid isolated ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.