UEFA To Determine Host Of 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals On December 3

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

UEFA to Determine Host of 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals on December 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The UEFA Executive Committee will discuss where the 2021 UEFA Nations League's finals will take place during the December 3 meeting, the organization announced on Friday.

According to the UEFA statement, the committee will hold a teleconference meeting from 1-4 p.m.

Central European Time (12:00 to 15:00 GMT).

The issues on the agenda include the appointment of hosts for the finals of the 2021 UEFA Nations League, as well as the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final and the final tournament of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

A discussion on the format and Calendar for the 2020/21 UEFA Youth League is also on the meeting's agenda.

More Stories From Sports

