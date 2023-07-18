UK Football Club Leeds United Announces Acquisition by US Company for $222Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) US investment company 49ers Enterprises acquired the complete ownership of .the UK's Leeds United for about 170 million Pounds ($222 million) following approval of the English Football League (EFL), the football club has said.

The US firm, which already owned a 44% stake, has decided to buy the remaining 56%.

"Today, Leeds United Football Club can announce that the EFL has approved the sale of the Club to 49ers Enterprises, paving the way for the immediate transition of ownership," the club said late on Monday.

Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani, who has been Leeds United's majority owner since 2017, agreed to sell his stake in June.

British media reported the deal is estimated at 170 million pounds.

49ers Enterprises is specialized in investments in sports. It became Leeds' minority stakeholder in 2018. The company also own the professional American football team San Francisco 49ers.

Leeds United, founded in 1919, became the champion of English football's top league, currently known as the Premier League, three times. Due to its poor performance in the 2022-2023 season, the club was relegated to the Championship, the second tier tournament of the English football league system.