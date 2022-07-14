UrduPoint.com

UK Metropolitan Police Launch Investigation Into Athlete Mo Farah's Human Trafficking Case

Muhammad Rameez Published July 14, 2022 | 07:42 PM

The UK Metropolitan Police on Thursday launched an investigation into human trafficking case involving British athlete Mo Farah

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The UK Metropolitan Police on Thursday launched an investigation into human trafficking case involving British athlete Mo Farah.

In a BBC documentary, which was aired on Wednesday, Farah confessed to being smuggled into the United Kingdom from Somalia by human traffickers as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant. He also revealed that his birth name was Hussein Abdi Kahin. According to the athlete, a woman he had never met before brought him to the UK. She had fake documents with the name of Mohamed Farah and his photo.

"We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah. No reports have been made to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) at this time ... Specialist officers have opened an investigation and are currently assessing the available information," the police said in a statement cited by the BBC.

In the documentary, Farah expressed concerns that he may be deprived of his UK citizenship after information about his entry was revealed. However, the UK Home Office told BBB news that no action will be taken against him.

