Umar Siddiq continues rich run of form

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019) Southern Punjab had reached 243 for five when bad light brought an early closure to the opening day’s play in their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Abbottabad Stadium on Monday.

Second-placed Southern Punjab were piloted by opener Umar Siddiq when he recorded his second half-century of the tournament scoring 88. Umar, who faced 201 balls and hit nine fours and a six, now has taken his tally of runs to 381.

Umar added 91 runs for the first wicket with Sami Aslam (38), while he put on 51 for the second wicket with Zeeshan Ashraf (25).

When play ended, Sohaib Maqsood and Salman Ali were at the crease at 38 and two, respectively.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ahmed Jamal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 22-7-53-3.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab 243-5, 75 overs (Umar Siddiq 88, Sami Aslam 38, Sohaib Maqsood 38 not out, Zeeshan Ashraf 25; Ahmed Jamal 3-53) v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa