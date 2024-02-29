Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Marais Erasmus, the South African umpire, has announced his retirement following the T20 World Cup 2022 match against India, amidst criticism regarding decisions made against Pakistan.

According to reports from international media outlets, the 60-year-old Erasmus will officiate his final assignment during the Test series between New Zealand and Australia.

Erasmus leaves behind a remarkable umpiring career, having officiated in 80 Tests, 124 One Day Internationals, and 43 T20 matches. Additionally, he has overseen 18 Women's T20 matches and earned the prestigious title of ICC Umpire of the Year on three occasions.

Erasmus has also represented South Africa in first-class cricket. The scrutiny over elite ICC umpires intensified during the 2022 matches between India and Bangladesh, where controversial decisions against the Bangladesh Tigers drew criticism. Similarly, during the T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and India in Melbourne, Erasmus faced backlash from former cricketers for signaling a no-ball in response to a gesture from Virat Kohli.

In October of the previous year, Erasmus formally communicated his retirement to the ICC, attributing advancing age as the Primary reason for his decision. He clarified that his retirement wasn't prompted by external pressures.