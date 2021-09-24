Unbeaten Haniya Minhas clinched the girl's singles title without losing a single game of the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 and Under 2021 Leg 1 being played here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Unbeaten Haniya Minhas clinched the girl's singles title without losing a single game of the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 and Under 2021 Leg 1 being played here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

In the Girls singles final, Haniya beat Amna Qayum 6-0,6-0 and won the ATF 14 & under title. Haniya was in superb form throughout the tournament and won the title without losing a single game.

A total number 14 matches were played on the 4th day of the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 and Under 2021 Leg 1.

In the Boys Singles Semifinals, Hamza Roman upset 1st seed M. Hamza Ali Rizwan and Haider Ali Rizwan easily dispatched Asad Zaman. The Boys Singles final would be played on Saturday.

Boy's Singles (Semifinals): Hamza Roman (Pak) beat M. Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) 7-5,6-2; M. Haider Ali Rizwan (Pak) beat Asad Zaman (Pak) 6-2,6-2.

In Boy's Singles Positions (5-8): Ahtesham Humayun (Pak) beat Shehryar Anees (Pak) 6-0,7-5; Darsheel Shrestha (NEP) beat Boris Adhikari (NEP) 7-6(4),7-6(6).

In Boy's Singles Positions (13-16): Nabeel Qayum (Pak) beat Zohaib Afzal Malik(Pak) 6-1,6-1.

In Boy's Singles Positions (9-12): M. Hussnain Ali Rizwan (Pak) beat Nishad Joshi (NEP) 6-1,6-0; Omar Jawad Malik (Pak) beat Ali Zain (Pak) 6-3,6-4.

In Boy's Singles Positions (13-16): Amir Mazari (Pak) got a walk over against Abu Bakar (Pak).

In Boy's Singles Positions (17-18): Ibrahim Ashraf (Pak) beat Abdur Rehman (Pak) 7-5,6-2.

In Boy's Singles Positions (21-22): Haziq Aasim (Pak) beat Razik Sultan (Pak) 6-0,6-2.

In Boy's Singles Positions (19-20): Hammad Kashif (GBR) beat Eesa Fahd (Pak) 6-2,7-5.

In Boy's Doubles (Quarter-Finals): Asad Zaman, Ahtesham Humayun (Pak) beat Nabeel Qayum (Pak), Abdur Rehman(Pak) 6-1,6-3; Omar Jawad Malik, Amir Mazari (Pak) beat Boris Adhikarari (NEP), Ibrahim Ashraf (Pak) 3-6.6-1(10-7).

In Girl's Singles Positions (3-4): Soha Ali (Pak) beat Zainab Ali Raja (Pak) 5-7,6-0(10-7) and Girl's Singles Positions (5-6): Fatima Ali Raja (Pak) beat Mahrukh Sajid (Pak) 6-0,6-1.