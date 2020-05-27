UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uncertainty Over Next Chairman As ICC Denies T20 World Cup Is Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:03 PM

Uncertainty over next chairman as ICC denies T20 World Cup is postponed

Shashank Manohar is prepared to stay on as International Cricket Council chairman to oversee a "smooth transition" following reports that former India captain Sourav Ganguly is considering standing, the ICC said Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Shashank Manohar is prepared to stay on as International Cricket Council chairman to oversee a "smooth transition" following reports that former India captain Sourav Ganguly is considering standing, the ICC said Wednesday.

Indian administrator Manohar, who became the ICC's first independent chairman in 2016, has ruled out a third term in office.

The game's global governing body said no final decision had been taken regarding the election process but the subject would be discussed further on Thursday.

There had been suggestions that Colin Graves, who recently stood down as chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, would succeed Manohar unopposed until reports emerged that Ganguly, currently the president of the board of Control for Cricket in India, was interested in the role.

South African director of cricket Graeme Smith has backed fellow former Test captain Ganguly, saying: "It is time for someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get into the position." The ICC also said suggestions that the men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled to start in October, had been postponed due to the coronavirus were "inaccurate", although it said contingencies were being explored.

A postponement could allow the already postponed Indian Premier League to go ahead in its place.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins said: "If that opens up a window I think the IPL would be a great fit."But the ICC said: "Reports of a postponement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 are inaccurate and planning for the event continues."

Related Topics

Election India Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Board Of Control For Cricket In India Indian Premier League Wales October 2016 2020 National University Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in ..

10 minutes ago

Moscow to ease lockdown restrictions from Monday: ..

2 minutes ago

SOPs to be implemented, shops to be closed by 5.00 ..

2 minutes ago

Dow rises on reopening hopes, extending rally

2 minutes ago

Poland scraps mandatory masks despite many infecti ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, Dow +1.4%, Nasdaq: +0.2%

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.