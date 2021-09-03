UrduPoint.com

US Held By El Salvador In World Cup Qualifying Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:00 AM

US held by El Salvador in World Cup qualifying opener

San Salvador, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The United States kicked off their road to World Cup redemption with a 0-0 draw against El Salvador on Thursday as the final round of CONCACAF qualifiers for Qatar 2022 got under way.

The US, aiming to bounce back from the shock of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, were frustrated for long periods by a battling El Salvador side and failed to make the most of a handful of chances that came their way.

US coach Gregg Berhalter's young side started brightly, shrugging off the intimidating atmosphere at San Salvador's Estadio Cuscatlan to carve out early chances for Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna before Brenden Aaronson also saw a deflected effort go over the bar.

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson saw a golden chance go begging in the ninth minute when he met Reyna's floated free kick in space but was unable to get a diving free header on target.

El Salvador worked their way into the contest with some energetic pressing that knocked the US team out of their stride.

Ronald Gomez came closest to scoring for the Salvadorans in the opening phase of the game, his header from Marvin Monterroza's corner flying over the bar in the 16th minute.

Three minutes later the US surged forward again when Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest cut in from the left and unleashed a low shot which forced El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez into a low save.

That however was as good as it got in a mostly disappointing first half, which despite some bright touches from Marseille's Konrad De La Fuente and Norwich's Josh Sargent, saw the US struggle to eke out more clearcut chances.

Related Topics

World Road Qatar Young Salvador San Salvador Marseille Barcelona Norwich El Salvador United States 2018 Gold From Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2021

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

2 hours ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

10 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

10 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.