US Intends to Provide Consular, Diplomatic Security to Athletes in Beijing - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The United States intends to provide consular and diplomatic security services to athletes, coaches and other US staff at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, despite the diplomatic boycott of the event, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the 2002 Winter Olympics in Beijing and the Paralympic Games, given the PRC's (China)... ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, as well as other human rights abuses," Price said. "Of course, that does not modulate at all our support for team USA. We will be behind them... We do intend to provide consular and diplomatic security services to ensure that our athletes, coaches, trainers, staff associated with the US Olympic team that they are secure, that they have access to American citizens' services that we provide as a routine matter."