US Likely To Announce Diplomatic Boycott Of 2022 Beijing Olympic Games This Week - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

The United States is expected to announce this week that US administration officials would not attend the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, CNN reported citing sources on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The United States is expected to announce this week that US administration officials would not attend the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, CNN reported citing sources on Monday.

US athletes would be allowed to compete in the Beijing Olympics, which might mean that a full boycott would not be in place, according to the channel.

The National Security Council, "which has been privately discussing the boycott," refused to make any comments, the channel reported.

In November, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the Beijing Winter Olympics was a gathering of Olympic athletes and winter sports lovers, not a stage for political posturing and manipulation. Successful Olympics relied on the joint efforts of the big Winter Olympics family, not on the attendance of a handful of countries` government officials.

In 1980, the US led a boycott of the Summer Olympic Games in Moscow to protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

