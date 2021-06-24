UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Open Champion Thiem Out Of Wimbledon With Wrist Injury

Muhammad Rameez 33 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:17 PM

US Open champion Thiem out of Wimbledon with wrist injury

World number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday withdrew from Wimbledon after picking up a wrist injury suffered in Mallorca this week

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :World number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday withdrew from Wimbledon after picking up a wrist injury suffered in Mallorca this week.

"I'm really sorry for pulling out of the upcoming three tournaments I had in my Calendar -- Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gstaad," the 27-year-old Austrian wrote on Twitter.

"I am determined to come back stronger." Thiem is the second top 10 player to pull out of Wimbledon after two-time champion Rafael Nadal said he was sitting out the tournament to rest after his French Open semi-final exit.

Wimbledon, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, starts at the All England Club on Monday.

Thiem has endured a tough season and has already said he will skip the Tokyo Olympics to concentrate on defending his US Open title.

He was knocked out of the French Open in the first round despite being a two-time runner-up in Paris and then had to retire from his opening match in the Mallorca grass court event on Tuesday against France's Adrian Mannarino.

After consulting doctors in Barcelona, Thiem said he will have to wear a splint on his right wrist for the next five weeks.

"I will do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible."Thiem has never got past the last 16 at Wimbledon and made first round exits on his last two visits.

The US Open, where Thiem won his only Slam in 2020, gets underway on August 30.

Related Topics

World Twitter France Paris Hamburg Tokyo Barcelona Rafael Nadal August 2020 Olympics Event All From Top Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

One dead, dozens unaccounted for in Florida apartm ..

29 seconds ago

National Assembly Budget Debate

30 seconds ago

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Dr Amjad ..

32 seconds ago

Incident With UK Destroyer in Black Sea Has Politi ..

36 seconds ago

EU Parliament OKs Climate Law That Raises 2030 Emi ..

6 minutes ago

Future of enduring peace, stability in world hinge ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.