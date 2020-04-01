UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Open Tennis Still Set For Aug. 31 Start: Organizers

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:14 PM

US Open tennis still set for Aug. 31 start: organizers

US Open organizers still plan to host the Grand Slam event starting August 31 in New York, the US Tennis Association said Wednesday in the wake of Wimbledon being cancelled

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :US Open organizers still plan to host the Grand Slam event starting August 31 in New York, the US Tennis Association said Wednesday in the wake of Wimbledon being cancelled.

Even as indoor courts at the National Tennis center were being used as a makeshift coronavirus hospital facility, the US Tennis Association said it will monitor the pandemic and alter plans as needed.

"At this time, the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled, and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament," the USTA said in a statement.

"The USTA is carefully monitoring the rapidly changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and is preparing for all contingencies." New York remains the hardest-hit area in America, turning tennis courts into a hospital zone and the Louis Armstrong Stadium into a meal assembly area for patients, volunteers and area schoolkids.

The USTA is following the advice of health experts in making its next moves.

"We also rely on the USTA's medical advisory group as well as governmental and security officials to ensure that we have the broadest understanding of this fluid situation," the USTA said.

"In all instances, all decisions made by the USTA regarding the US Open wil be made with the health and well-being of our players, fans and all others involved in the tournament." The US Open is now the next tournament on the schedule from August 31-September 13 on the Flushing Meadows hardcourts, with the French Open having been postponed to a September 20 start on the red clay in Paris.

Wimbledon's grass courts made any notion of postponement a difficult one.

"We understand the unique circumstances facing the All England Lawn and Tennis Club and the reasoning behind the decision to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon championships," the USTA said.

Related Topics

Assembly Tennis Paris New York August September 2020 Event All From Wimbledon US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

1 hour ago

Flood situation in river Chenab reviewed

2 minutes ago

Wimbledon cancelled for first time since WWII

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.