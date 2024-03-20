Open Menu

US Ready To Host Historic 'Out Of This World' T20 World Cup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2024 | 11:17 AM

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

The Empire State Building in New York was illuminated to signify the countdown to the tournament, which will also include venues in the West Indies.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) The inaugural 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup is set to kick off on June 1, 2024, marking a historic moment for cricket in the United States.

The Empire State Building in New York was illuminated to signify the countdown to the tournament, which will also include venues in the West Indies.

Cricket stars Chris Gayle and USA's Ali Khan initiated the Trophy Tour, with the launch event held at the Empire State Building, adorned in the tournament's official navy and pink colors.

ICC General Manager of Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong, expressed excitement about the event, emphasizing the opportunity for global fan engagement.

Additional tickets for 51 matches have been released in response to public demand and are available for purchase.

The Trophy will also visit emerging cricket countries in the Americas to attract new fans to the sport.

Matches will be played across three venues: Nassau County International Stadium in New York, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill. New York will host eight matches, while co-hosts West Indies will play in iconic venues across the region.

The Trophy Tour will span 15 countries across four continents, inviting fans to join the cricket festival.

Related Topics

USA Cricket T20 World Visit Grand Prairie Nassau Dallas New York United States June Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

2 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

11 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

12 hours ago
5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

12 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

12 hours ago
 Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in ..

Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..

12 hours ago
 Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Jap ..

Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates

12 hours ago
 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochista ..

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

12 hours ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports