US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Empire State Building in New York was illuminated to signify the countdown to the tournament, which will also include venues in the West Indies.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) The inaugural 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup is set to kick off on June 1, 2024, marking a historic moment for cricket in the United States.

The Empire State Building in New York was illuminated to signify the countdown to the tournament, which will also include venues in the West Indies.

Cricket stars Chris Gayle and USA's Ali Khan initiated the Trophy Tour, with the launch event held at the Empire State Building, adorned in the tournament's official navy and pink colors.

ICC General Manager of Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong, expressed excitement about the event, emphasizing the opportunity for global fan engagement.

Additional tickets for 51 matches have been released in response to public demand and are available for purchase.

The Trophy will also visit emerging cricket countries in the Americas to attract new fans to the sport.

Matches will be played across three venues: Nassau County International Stadium in New York, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill. New York will host eight matches, while co-hosts West Indies will play in iconic venues across the region.

The Trophy Tour will span 15 countries across four continents, inviting fans to join the cricket festival.