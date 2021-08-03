- Home
US Runner Athing Mu Wins 800m Women's Race At Tokyo Olympics
Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US runner Athing Mu won the 800-meter race among women at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Keely Hodgkinson from Great Britain claimed the silver medal, while the bronze went to another US runner Raevyn Rogers.
