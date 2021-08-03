UrduPoint.com

US Runner Athing Mu Wins 800m Women's Race At Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Runner Athing Mu Wins 800m Women's Race at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US runner Athing Mu won the 800-meter race among women at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Keely Hodgkinson from Great Britain claimed the silver medal, while the bronze went to another US runner Raevyn Rogers.

Related Topics

Tokyo Women Silver Olympics Bronze From Race

Recent Stories

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

55 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

55 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.