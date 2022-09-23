UrduPoint.com

USA, Australia Hit Three Figures As Japan Crash At Women's Basketball World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published September 23, 2022 | 07:52 PM

USA, Australia hit three figures as Japan crash at women's basketball World Cup

Holders the United States and hosts Australia both hit the century mark on Friday to signal they mean business at the women's basketball World Cup, while Serbia upset Olympic silver medallists Japan

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Holders the United States and hosts Australia both hit the century mark on Friday to signal they mean business at the women's basketball World Cup, while Serbia upset Olympic silver medallists Japan.

The three-time defending champion Americans romped 106-42 against Puerto Rico to make it 2-0 in Group A as they target an 11th title, after easing past a strong Belgium on the opening day of the 10-day championships.

Australia, the beaten 2018 finalists, also brought up three figures in thrashing Mali 118-58 to bounce back from an opening day defeat to France.

USA shot 54 percent from the field with Shakira Austin (19), Kahleah Copper (18), Brionna Jones (13), Jewell Loyd (12), Breanna Stewart (11) and Alyssa Thomas (11) all in double figures.

"Defensively, again, led by Alyssa with six steals, I think we were just really hard to play against," said coach Cheryl Reeve. "We also had a bench that was really, really good." It was their 24th consecutive win at the World Cup, stretching back to 2010.

Thomas said the score didn't properly reflect what they had achieved.

"We were working on our team chemistry and we added a lot of new pieces," she said. "Games like this are helpful." Puerto Rico won their first-ever World Cup game on Thursday when they crushed Bosnia and Herzegovina 82-58 in Sydney.

But they were no match for the mighty Americans, who blunted the dangerous Arella Guirantes.

Guirantes scored an incredible 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in that Thursday win, but was restricted to just seven points in her near-20-minute court time.

"Today we didn't show up. We were playing the best team in the world, but I think we didn't try," said Puerto Rico's disappointed coach Jerry Batista. "We must learn from this. We have to be more aggressive." Ominously, the Americans were again not at full strength.

The Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson arrived in Sydney jet-lagged early Friday after their team sealed the WNBA Finals last weekend, so they took no part.

Australia were also on fire against Mali, who have lost two-from-two in Group B, with Sara Blicavs leading the way with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Related Topics

Century Fire World Australia Business France Sydney Mali Las Vegas Austin Belgium Bosnia And Herzegovina Japan United States Serbia Shakira Turkish Lira Women 2018 Silver Olympics All From Best Chelsea Coach Court

Recent Stories

German Economy Ministry to Create Department of En ..

German Economy Ministry to Create Department of Energy Security - Spokesperson

7 minutes ago
 Seven killed by car bomb near Kabul mosque: minist ..

Seven killed by car bomb near Kabul mosque: ministry

7 minutes ago
 Son's late free-kick secures S. Korean draw agains ..

Son's late free-kick secures S. Korean draw against Costa Rica

7 minutes ago
 Governor urges students to contribute towards floo ..

Governor urges students to contribute towards flood relief

10 minutes ago
 Kherson Region Official Says Observers From US, Fr ..

Kherson Region Official Says Observers From US, France Monitoring Vote on Joinin ..

10 minutes ago
 Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, ..

Some EU States Propose to Ban Use of Russian LNG, Limit Nuclear Cooperation - Re ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.