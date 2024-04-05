Batter Usman Khan has been found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board.

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 April, 2024):

Usman Khan barred from participation in Emirates Cricket Board events for five years.

After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects and it was evident that he was no longer wanting to play for ECB nor complete the eligibility criteria which he was under an obligation to do.



Usman participated in the ECB sanctioned International League T20 Season 2 earlier this year in the UAE Category as a local player.

The ECB also entered into an ECB Employment Contract with Usman for a period of one year.

This was done to give him security and allow him to fulfil his eligibility criteria that would allow him to represent UAE in international cricket.

Usman is found to have breached his obligations owed to ECB and will therefore not be allowed to participate in ECB sanctioned tournaments/leagues as well as local events organized under the aegis of councils/academies in UAE for a period of five years.