- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Usman Khan barred from participation in Emirates Cricket Board events for five years
Usman Khan Barred From Participation In Emirates Cricket Board Events For Five Years
Ijaz Ahmad Published April 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM
Batter Usman Khan has been found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board.
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 April, 2024):
Usman Khan barred from participation in Emirates Cricket Board events for five years.
Batter Usman Khan has been found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board.
After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects and it was evident that he was no longer wanting to play for ECB nor complete the eligibility criteria which he was under an obligation to do.
Usman participated in the ECB sanctioned International League T20 Season 2 earlier this year in the UAE Category as a local player.
The ECB also entered into an ECB Employment Contract with Usman for a period of one year.
This was done to give him security and allow him to fulfil his eligibility criteria that would allow him to represent UAE in international cricket.
Usman is found to have breached his obligations owed to ECB and will therefore not be allowed to participate in ECB sanctioned tournaments/leagues as well as local events organized under the aegis of councils/academies in UAE for a period of five years.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf Cricket Team
Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person classes due to heat
Mirwaiz condemns authorities’ actions on religious occasion
Police arrest eight suspected criminals from Larkana
Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May
Kashmore police recovers two hostages from dacoits
Second phase of Hajj training to start from April 15
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake
Wall Street shrugs off strong jobs data
IG Police Balochistan inaugurates School of Investigation, Police firing Range
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds
More Stories From Sports
-
Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf Cricket Team17 minutes ago
-
Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma host capital clash1 hour ago
-
Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam2 hours ago
-
Mahmood Jan Babar, Nadir Khawaja reach Table Tennis finals in PPC Ramadan Sports Gala5 hours ago
-
Talented youngsters will be provided chance in National Games5 hours ago
-
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director5 hours ago
-
Trials for Inter-Regional 9 Men, 7 Women Games from April 20: Syed Fakre Jahan6 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur Football Association holds elections7 hours ago
-
Vingegaard suffers broken collarbone after 'terrible' crash in Basque Country13 hours ago
-
Vingegaard suffers broken collarbone after mass crash in Basque Country2 hours ago
-
Vingegaard suffers broken collarbone after 'terrible' crash in Basque Country2 hours ago
-
Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters comeback23 hours ago