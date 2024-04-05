Open Menu

Usman Khan Barred From Participation In Emirates Cricket Board Events For Five Years

Ijaz Ahmad Published April 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Usman Khan barred from participation in Emirates Cricket Board events for five years

Batter Usman Khan has been found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board.

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 April, 2024):
Usman Khan barred from participation in Emirates Cricket Board events for five years.
Batter Usman Khan has been found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board.


After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects and it was evident that he was no longer wanting to play for ECB nor complete the eligibility criteria which he was under an obligation to do.


Usman participated in the ECB sanctioned International League T20 Season 2 earlier this year in the UAE Category as a local player.

The ECB also entered into an ECB Employment Contract with Usman for a period of one year.

This was done to give him security and allow him to fulfil his eligibility criteria that would allow him to represent UAE in international cricket.
Usman is found to have breached his obligations owed to ECB and will therefore not be allowed to participate in ECB sanctioned tournaments/leagues as well as local events organized under the aegis of councils/academies in UAE for a period of five years.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 UAE Usman Khan From Employment

Recent Stories

Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf C ..

Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf Cricket Team

17 minutes ago
 Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person ..

Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person classes due to heat

11 minutes ago
 Mirwaiz condemns authorities’ actions on religio ..

Mirwaiz condemns authorities’ actions on religious occasion

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight suspected criminals from Larka ..

Police arrest eight suspected criminals from Larkana

11 minutes ago
 Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

11 minutes ago
 Kashmore police recovers two hostages from dacoits

Kashmore police recovers two hostages from dacoits

11 minutes ago
Second phase of Hajj training to start from April ..

Second phase of Hajj training to start from April 15

47 minutes ago
 DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

47 minutes ago
 Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake

Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake

47 minutes ago
 Wall Street shrugs off strong jobs data

Wall Street shrugs off strong jobs data

47 minutes ago
 IG Police Balochistan inaugurates School of Invest ..

IG Police Balochistan inaugurates School of Investigation, Police firing Range

47 minutes ago
 2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat- ..

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports