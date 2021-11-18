Uzbekistan to host 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has named Tashkent in Uzbekistan to be the venue for the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

The decision was taken by APC's Executive board following a bid process that saw a number of NPCs express interest in hosting the event, said a press release issued here.

NPC Uzbekistan, supported by the country's Ministry for Tourism and Sport, submitted a bid to host the event in late September/early October 2025 in Tashkent which means that for the first time they would be held in the same city and same venues as the Asian Youth Games.

Speaking on the decision, APC President Majid Rashed said we are delighted that the host city for the fifth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games has been decided before the next edition takes place. "There were a number of strong bids under consideration and we would like to thank everyone who submitted a bid.

"We hope that they will consider future events but there can only be one successful bidder and we are very pleased that this announcement means that the Central Asia sub-region will be holding its first major regional Games.

" He congratulated NPC Uzbekistan for putting together a strong bid that reflects their ambitions for para-sport in the country. "We hope that the Games will act as a catalyst for the development of para-sport in the Central Asia sub-region and beyond." NPC Uzbekistan President Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodjaev said this was a proud moment for para-sport in Uzbekistan.

"We are an ambitious country and have steadily been increasing our delegation size and the number of medals won at both the Asian Para Games and the Paralympic Games.

"Staging the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games shows our commitment to developing the next generation of para athletes and we are delighted that our country will be welcoming the best of Asia's youth to the Central Asian region in four years time."The 2021 edition of the Asian Youth Para Games would take place in Bahrain from December 2 to 6. Around 800 young athletes from across Asia would compete in nine sports. At the Closing Ceremony of the Games, NPC Uzbekistan would receive the APC flag from NPC Bahrain.