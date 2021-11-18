UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan To Host 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:48 PM

Uzbekistan to host 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has named Tashkent in Uzbekistan to be the venue for the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has named Tashkent in Uzbekistan to be the venue for the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games.

The decision was taken by APC's Executive board following a bid process that saw a number of NPCs express interest in hosting the event, said a press release issued here.

NPC Uzbekistan, supported by the country's Ministry for Tourism and Sport, submitted a bid to host the event in late September/early October 2025 in Tashkent which means that for the first time they would be held in the same city and same venues as the Asian Youth Games.

Speaking on the decision, APC President Majid Rashed said we are delighted that the host city for the fifth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games has been decided before the next edition takes place. "There were a number of strong bids under consideration and we would like to thank everyone who submitted a bid.

"We hope that they will consider future events but there can only be one successful bidder and we are very pleased that this announcement means that the Central Asia sub-region will be holding its first major regional Games.

" He congratulated NPC Uzbekistan for putting together a strong bid that reflects their ambitions for para-sport in the country. "We hope that the Games will act as a catalyst for the development of para-sport in the Central Asia sub-region and beyond." NPC Uzbekistan President Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodjaev said this was a proud moment for para-sport in Uzbekistan.

"We are an ambitious country and have steadily been increasing our delegation size and the number of medals won at both the Asian Para Games and the Paralympic Games.

"Staging the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games shows our commitment to developing the next generation of para athletes and we are delighted that our country will be welcoming the best of Asia's youth to the Central Asian region in four years time."The 2021 edition of the Asian Youth Para Games would take place in Bahrain from December 2 to 6. Around 800 young athletes from across Asia would compete in nine sports. At the Closing Ceremony of the Games, NPC Uzbekistan would receive the APC flag from NPC Bahrain.

Related Topics

Sports APC Young Same Tashkent Uzbekistan Bahrain October December Event From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

4 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Indep ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 112974 cusecs water

IRSA releases 112974 cusecs water

53 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

56 seconds ago
 Poland detains 100 migrants at border: defence min ..

Poland detains 100 migrants at border: defence ministry

1 minute ago
 Four killed over family dispute

Four killed over family dispute

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.