Van Der Breggen Completes Worlds Double With Road Race Title
Zeeshan Mehtab 24 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:48 PM
Imola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen on Saturday successfully defended her women's road race world title, to complete a double days after winning time-trial gold.
The reigning Olympic champion attacked 40km from the finish line, beating compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten by over a minute with Italian Elisa Longo Borghini third.