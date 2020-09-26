Van der Breggen completes worlds double with road race title

Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen on Saturday successfully defended her women's road race world title, to complete a double days after winning time-trial gold

Imola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen on Saturday successfully defended her women's road race world title, to complete a double days after winning time-trial gold.

The reigning Olympic champion attacked 40km from the finish line, beating compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten by over a minute with Italian Elisa Longo Borghini third.