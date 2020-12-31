UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Forces Fresh Cancellation Of Premiership Rugby Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:59 AM

Virus forces fresh cancellation of Premiership Rugby match

Harlequins' English Premiership match at Worcester on Friday has been cancelled, with the London club unable to field a full front row as a result of coronavirus rules

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Harlequins' English Premiership match at Worcester on Friday has been cancelled, with the London club unable to field a full front row as a result of coronavirus rules.

Quins returned a positive test for Covid-19 after Saturday's defeat by Bristol and now an additional six players have been forced to self-isolate, whittling down their options at prop and hooker.

"In accordance with PHE (Public Health England) guidelines, the seven players will now go into a 10-day isolation period," Harlequins said in a statement on Wednesday.

Harlequins have also stood all players down from training for a week "to contain any further transmission".

A Premiership Rugby panel will determine the allocation of points. Under the current regulations Worcester would be awarded four points and Quins two points on the grounds they are responsible for the cancellation.

It is the third league match of the season to fall victim to the coronavirus after outbreaks at Leicester and London Irish forced the cancellation of two games at the weekend.

Worcester are at the foot of the table after securing only one win from four outings, while Quins have two victories.

Related Topics

London Worcester Bristol Leicester Ireland All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

2 hours ago

Federal Govt trying to ensure basic facilities to ..

1 minute ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

1 minute ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

2 hours ago

Mass-marriage ceremony of 200 couples held in Tan ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.