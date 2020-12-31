Virus forces fresh cancellation of Premiership Rugby match

Harlequins' English Premiership match at Worcester on Friday has been cancelled, with the London club unable to field a full front row as a result of coronavirus rules

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Harlequins' English Premiership match at Worcester on Friday has been cancelled, with the London club unable to field a full front row as a result of coronavirus rules.

Quins returned a positive test for Covid-19 after Saturday's defeat by Bristol and now an additional six players have been forced to self-isolate, whittling down their options at prop and hooker.

"In accordance with PHE (Public Health England) guidelines, the seven players will now go into a 10-day isolation period," Harlequins said in a statement on Wednesday.

Harlequins have also stood all players down from training for a week "to contain any further transmission".

A Premiership Rugby panel will determine the allocation of points. Under the current regulations Worcester would be awarded four points and Quins two points on the grounds they are responsible for the cancellation.

It is the third league match of the season to fall victim to the coronavirus after outbreaks at Leicester and London Irish forced the cancellation of two games at the weekend.

Worcester are at the foot of the table after securing only one win from four outings, while Quins have two victories.