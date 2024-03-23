Vishwa Takes Four To Leave Bangladesh Trailing By 92
Muhammad Rameez Published March 23, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Vishwa Fernando claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 188 runs on Saturday during the second afternoon of the first Test in Sylhet.
Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha each claimed three to leave the hosts trailing Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 280 by 92 runs.
Sri Lanka were 19-1 in response after Nahid Rana sent back Nishan Madushka for 10 at the stroke of tea, with Dimuth Karunaratne still at the crease.
Nightwatchman Taijul islam top-scored with a career-best 47 for Bangladesh after resuming on 32-3 alongside opener Mahmudul Hasan.
Kumara struck with his first ball of the innings when he forced overnight batsman Mahmudul Hasan to edge to Dhananjaya de Silva at second slip.
Mahmudul, who was unbeaten on nine overnight, departed for 12.
Shahadat Hossain played a few attacking shots before he too fell to Kumara in the same manner for 18 runs.
Taijul and Liton Das added 41 runs for the sixth wicket before Kumara struck again.
A late swinger knocked back Liton's middle stump, sending him to the pavilion for 25 after a brief spell at the crease punctuated by four boundaries.
Taijul was out off Rajitha after nicking the ball behind the stumps to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.
Rajitha also removed the last recognised batsman Mehidy Hasan for 11, leaving the bottom order to cut the deficit as much as possible.
Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam obliged, hitting four sixes between them.
Fernando ended their 40-run partnership when he removed Shoriful for 15 and wrapped up the innings in his next over by sending back Khaled for 22.
Sri Lanka made 280 runs in their first innings on the first day thanks to centuries from de Silva and Kamindu Mendis, who both scored 102.
Sri Lanka have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh.
The second and final match of the series will be played in Chittagong from March 30.
Recent Stories
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
More Stories From Sports
-
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 892 hours ago
-
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection16 hours ago
-
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee16 hours ago
-
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar16 hours ago
-
Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chase 28017 hours ago
-
Lopez grapples with history in quest for fifth Olympic gold18 hours ago
-
ICC Women’s T20 fixtures announced19 hours ago
-
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight23 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka 217-5 against Bangladesh as de Silva leads fightback1 day ago
-
Women's basketball icon Clark faces her last March Madness1 day ago
-
North Korea v Japan World Cup qualifier to take place at neutral venue1 day ago
-
Nishikori defeated in comeback game, Wozniacki out in Miami1 day ago