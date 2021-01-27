WADA Receives $200,000 in Donation Pledges From France, Poland, Greece, Cyprus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) welcomed additional monetary commitments from Cyprus, France, Greece and Poland totaling some $200,000.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has pledged to match all donations pledged to the agency, meaning the additional funds will add $400,000 to WADA's coffers.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that the funds would be directed to scientific research and intelligence and investigation activities.

"Whenever WADA receives additional contributions from governments, it is hugely appreciated and the Agency is grateful to the Governments of Cyprus, France, Greece and Poland for this strong show of support for our mission to protect clean sport," WADA President Witold Banka said in the statement.

The IOC's matching pledge was launched in November 2019 and has raised $5.58 million for WADA, the statement read.

France has pledged an additional $60,000, while Poland had donated $108,000, Greece $24,300 and Cyprus, $3,201.

This is in addition to the contributions disclosed in December 2020, where WADA thanked China and for the $1 million contribution each, Saudi Arabia donated $500,000 and Egypt pledged $100,000.