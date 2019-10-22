UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA-Russia Meeting On Suspected Moscow Lab Data Tampering Postponed Indefinitely

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:41 AM

WADA-Russia Meeting on Suspected Moscow Lab Data Tampering Postponed Indefinitely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The meeting between Russian officials and representatives from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has been postponed for an undetermined period as  experts continue to study Russia's explanations about suspected manipulation of data from the Moscow anti-doping lab, WADA press service told Sputnik on Monday.

A non-compliance procedure was launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September in light of the suspected data manipulation. WADA had given RUSADA three weeks to provide an explanation. Russia send answers to WADA on October 8. WADA experts were expected to review the Russian explanations on October 23.

According to WADA press service, the meeting has been postponed because independent experts continue to evaluate the answers provided by the Russian side while WADA is closely monitoring their work and is making all efforts to resolve this issue.

In September 2018, WADA reinstated the RUSADA as a body compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code following an almost three-year suspension over massive violations of anti-doping rules in Russian sports.

One of the conditions for RUSADA's reinstatement was to provide access to sealed doping samples and electronic data in the RUSADA's Moscow laboratory. In April, WADA said it had retrieved over 2,000 samples from the Moscow laboratory and sent them to an accredited lab outside Russia. In May, WADA reported that the data copied from the Moscow laboratory showed a high percentage of authenticity despite the fact that its verification had not been completed.

Russian officials have categorically denied the very possibility of the existence of a state-run doping program in the country, but have admitted there were some isolated cases of doping abuse.

Related Topics

World Sports Moscow Russia April May September October 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

12 minutes ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

36 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

51 minutes ago

UAE beat Hong Kong, topping Group B table in T20 c ..

51 minutes ago

Registration opens for 6th Sharjah Womenâ€™s Sport ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.