WADA-Russia Meeting on Suspected Moscow Lab Data Tampering Postponed Indefinitely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The meeting between Russian officials and representatives from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has been postponed for an undetermined period as experts continue to study Russia's explanations about suspected manipulation of data from the Moscow anti-doping lab, WADA press service told Sputnik on Monday.

A non-compliance procedure was launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September in light of the suspected data manipulation. WADA had given RUSADA three weeks to provide an explanation. Russia send answers to WADA on October 8. WADA experts were expected to review the Russian explanations on October 23.

According to WADA press service, the meeting has been postponed because independent experts continue to evaluate the answers provided by the Russian side while WADA is closely monitoring their work and is making all efforts to resolve this issue.

In September 2018, WADA reinstated the RUSADA as a body compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code following an almost three-year suspension over massive violations of anti-doping rules in Russian sports.

One of the conditions for RUSADA's reinstatement was to provide access to sealed doping samples and electronic data in the RUSADA's Moscow laboratory. In April, WADA said it had retrieved over 2,000 samples from the Moscow laboratory and sent them to an accredited lab outside Russia. In May, WADA reported that the data copied from the Moscow laboratory showed a high percentage of authenticity despite the fact that its verification had not been completed.

Russian officials have categorically denied the very possibility of the existence of a state-run doping program in the country, but have admitted there were some isolated cases of doping abuse.