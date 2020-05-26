UrduPoint.com
WADA To Increase Testing After COVID-19 Pandemic To Address Anti-Doping 'Gaps'

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 12:40 PM

WADA to Increase Testing After COVID-19 Pandemic to Address Anti-Doping 'Gaps'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will increase the number of tests conducted on athletes once the COVID-19 pandemic has ended in order to address "gaps" in testing databases, the agency said in updated guidance distributed to athletes.

"When the sporting landscape returns to a certain normality, these 'gaps' in testing will be addressed cooperatively through additional targeted testing especially given that intelligence-gathering and investigations continue," WADA said in the guidance, addressing concerns over the reduction in testing during the coronavirus disease outbreak.

In a press release accompanying the guidance, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli called on national anti-doping bodies to put the health of their athletes at the forefront of their activities and to ensure that sport can begin to return safely.

"Regardless of the situation countries or regions may be facing, WADA continues to urge Anti-Doping Organizations to place athlete health at the forefront of their anti-doping effort," Niggli stated.

Almost all professional sports leagues and competitions across the world have been postponed or canceled as a result of the global pandemic. Several sports competitions, such as Germany's topflight soccer league, have already resumed activity, although games are being played with no spectators as part of social distancing guidelines to prevent the further spread of the disease.

