UrduPoint.com

Wallabies Edge Japan 32-23 In European Tour Warm-up

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:02 PM

Wallabies edge Japan 32-23 in European tour warm-up

Australia warmed up for their rugby tour of Europe with a nervy 32-23 victory over Japan on Saturday, the Wallabies' fifth successive Test win

Oita, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Australia warmed up for their rugby tour of Europe with a nervy 32-23 victory over Japan on Saturday, the Wallabies' fifth successive Test win.

The in-form Wallabies took an early lead in Oita with first-half tries from Tom Wright and substitute Jordan Petaia, but Japan hit back with one of their own from Lomano Lava Lemeki.

Tries from Taniela Tupou and Rob Leota early in the second half put Australia back in control, but Japan refused to be shaken off and Ryoto Nakamura crossed the line to set up a tight finish.

The Wallabies held on to pick up their fifth straight win, and now travel to Europe where they will play Scotland, England and Wales.

Japan also head off on tour to take on Ireland, Portugal and Scotland.

Related Topics

Australia Europe Oita Lead Wales Ireland Portugal Japan From

Recent Stories

NASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon ..

NASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in Februa ..

1 minute ago
 The state should take stern action against the agg ..

The state should take stern action against the aggressive protests of the banned ..

42 minutes ago
 US to Release More Documents Related to President ..

US to Release More Documents Related to President Kennedy Murder December 15 - W ..

27 minutes ago
 Zhou upstages Chen at Skate America

Zhou upstages Chen at Skate America

27 minutes ago
 Tianjin plays host to 'A Date with China' media to ..

Tianjin plays host to 'A Date with China' media tour

27 minutes ago
 Man held for burning two sisters alive in honor's ..

Man held for burning two sisters alive in honor's name

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.