Wallabies edge Japan 32-23 in European tour warm-up

Oita, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Australia warmed up for their rugby tour of Europe with a nervy 32-23 victory over Japan on Saturday, the Wallabies' fifth successive Test win.

The in-form Wallabies took an early lead in Oita with first-half tries from Tom Wright and substitute Jordan Petaia, but Japan hit back with one of their own from Lomano Lava Lemeki.

Tries from Taniela Tupou and Rob Leota early in the second half put Australia back in control, but Japan refused to be shaken off and Ryoto Nakamura crossed the line to set up a tight finish.

The Wallabies held on to pick up their fifth straight win, and now travel to Europe where they will play Scotland, England and Wales.

Japan also head off on tour to take on Ireland, Portugal and Scotland.