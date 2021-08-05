UrduPoint.com

Walls Wins First Velodrome Gold For Britain At Tokyo 2020

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Walls wins first velodrome gold for Britain at Tokyo 2020

Shizuoka, Japan, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Matthew Walls won Britain's first track cycling gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics as he stormed to victory in the men's omnium on Thursday.

Walls was a clear winner at the Izu Velodrome, finishing 24 points ahead of New Zealand's Campbell Stewart and a further five clear of Italy's Elia Viviani.

The 23-year-old signalled his potential by winning omnium bronze at the world championships last year but this is his first appearance at an Olympics and he rose to the occasion.

After settling for silver medals in the men's team sprint and women's team pursuit earlier this week, Britain now have a gold to make it eight cycling medals in total in Japan.

The omnium is made up of four different races -- the scratch, tempo, elimination and points -- with riders scoring points in each for an overall total.

Walls was among the leaders from the start, as a pack of five pulled away in the scratch race before the Briton powered through at the finish to take the maximum 40 points.

He finished third in the tempo, the top three of Walls, France's Benjamin Thomas and Jan Willem van Schip of the Netherlands all level, but both Thomas and Van Schip slipped up in the elimination, giving Walls a four-point lead heading into the final race.

Walls never let go of his lead, gaining a lap on the field early on in the points race and holding off both Campbell and a surging Viviani to extend his advantage and win gold.

ta/mw

Related Topics

World Cycling France Tokyo Van Lead Italy Japan Netherlands Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All From Top Race New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 reco ..

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 minutes ago
 UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

33 minutes ago
 Aborigines of Australia's 'Stolen Generation' to R ..

Aborigines of Australia's 'Stolen Generation' to Receive Compensation - Governme ..

53 seconds ago
 Japan Drops Plans to Procure US-Made Anti-Ship Mis ..

Japan Drops Plans to Procure US-Made Anti-Ship Missiles As Price Spirals Up - Re ..

1 minute ago
 Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 de ..

Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 deaths

47 minutes ago
 JI Youth Wing expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

JI Youth Wing expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.